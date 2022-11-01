Citi has been named World's Best Digital Bank by Global Finance magazine for the 21st consecutive year. The bank was also recognized as Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank and received multiple regional and subcategory awards in addition to 135 country awards from Global Finance.

“Citi is honored to have been named World’s Best Digital Bank by Global Finance magazine for 21 years in a row,” said Steve Elms, Global Head of Corporate, Commercial and Public Sector Sales, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “This prestigious recognition shows our consistent commitment to using and investing in digital innovation, which is transforming the way we can meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Citi experienced another year of high growth across its suite of digital solutions. CitiDirect® – Citi’s next-generation banking platform that provides one-click access to global transaction capabilities – achieved 8% annual growth in cumulative active users. The increase was due in part to a 49% annual rise in mobile active users.

“Today’s treasury professionals are looking for global digital solutions that will enable them to seamlessly move more money between accounts for different entities across many countries,” said Naveed Anwar, Global Head of Digital, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “Instead of having to manage multiple banks across multiple regions, they want a single platform with rich functionality that meets their exact business needs. Being named the World’s Best Digital Bank is a reflection of Citi’s unrelenting focus on understanding our customers’ priorities and providing the best end-to-end client experience and highest quality of service. We are a bank, but we operate like a technology company when it comes to digitizing our clients’ needs to help them meet their business objectives and goals.”

Citi was selected from a record number of entrants encompassing banks around the world. Winning entries were judged on breadth of product offerings, success in migrating customers to digital platforms, acquisition and retention of customers and use of digital technologies to help improve business processes, cut costs and deliver other benefits.

In addition to being recognized as the World's Best Digital Bank, Citi received the top honor in multiple global and regional categories including:

Global Winners – The World’s Best Digital Banks 2022

Best Corporate/Institutional Bank

Global Sub-Category Winners – Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks

Best Online Investment Management Services

Best Online Cash Management Services

Best Online Treasury Services

Best Mobile Banking Adaptive Site

Most Innovative Digital bank

Best Open Banking APIs

Regional Winners – Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Banks

Best Corporate/Institutional Bank in Africa

Best Corporate/Institutional Bank in Asia-Pacific

Best Corporate/Institutional Bank in Latin America

Best Corporate/Institutional Bank in Middle East

Best Corporate/Institutional Bank in North America

Best Corporate/Institutional Bank in Western Europe

See the full+list+of+awards.

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables our clients' success by providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry a comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity management solutions.

