Principal+Financial+Group® today announced industry expert Anthony Shea Treadway will join the company to lead the insurance solutions distribution team. As a senior vice president and head of U.S. Insurance Solutions (USIS) Distribution, Treadway will report to Amy Friedrich, president of USIS, effective November 7.

Treadway is a 20-year veteran of the insurance industry, with significant experience as a strategic distribution leader focused on technology solutions, small business, and key client management. Prior to joining Principal®, he spent his career with Unum serving in various distribution and leadership roles, including most recently as senior vice president of field and market development at Colonial Life, vice president of Unum small business, and regional vice president of sales and client management.

“Shea will continue to build on our effort to provide innovative solutions to the business market,” Friedrich said. “I’m excited to welcome Shea to Principal; his leadership will help drive success through our strategic focus on multiple distribution channels, overall growth, and profitability. He brings expertise in affiliated, independent and wholesaler distribution—all critical growth channels for Principal.”

Treadway obtained his Bachelor of Arts in political science from Yale University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business. In addition to his professional work, Treadway and his family are very involved in their community and focus their efforts on education, health care, and youth athletics.

