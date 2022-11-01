Fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform,has announced that it has signed a new, multi-year renewal with Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson, hosts of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas. The popular original TV series will premiere its third season on October 27 at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT on YouTube and on Fubo Sports Network’s linear channel on October 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT as the 2022-23 NBA season begins. No Chill is also available in audio form across podcast platforms.

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenasand NBA social media king Josiah Johnson talk with athletes, celebrities and more about basketball and life around it. The duo will welcome guest Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat to the season premiere with additional guests joining new episodes each week. In addition to weekly episodes, Arenas and Johnson will host off-the-cuff and often live programming during the NBA season around events such as the NBA All-Star weekend, Playoffs, Draft and Summer League including watch parties, interviews and much more.

In addition to No Chill, Fubo Sports Network has expanded its professional basketball content with the recent debut of original series, The Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton. The series, which streams monthly throughout the NBA season, premiered with the Orlando Magic guard interviewing teammate and number one overall pick in the NBA draft Paolo Banchero.

Fubo Sports Network has experienced record high viewership within the past year driven by its original programming and exclusive live sports. During the month of September, viewership on the network increased by 121% year-over-year.

The network’s most watched original program No Chill with Gilbert Arenas also continues to amass audiences, generating 5.4 million total streams to date and over 2.7 million podcast downloads. On YouTube, it has garnered 73.5 million views and 6.5 million hours watched.

“Gil and Josiah have become fan favorites by bringing fresh and unique perspectives to our network. Ensuring that their voices are part of our lineup is a no-brainer,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and originals, FuboTV. “The success of No Chill on our linear channel, across social media and as a podcast has become a blueprint for our original programming. At a time when current and former sports stars are increasingly seeking opportunities to express themselves as content creators, we are honored to continue working with Gil and Josiah to bring their voices to our audience.”

Focused on spotlighting the voice of the athlete, Fubo Sports Network’s all-star+lineup also includes original shows Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch hosted by Terrell Owens and Matthew Hachette and Airing It Out with Housh and Scandrick hosted by T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Orlando Scandrick. Fans can also find live soccer, MMA and other sports, plus documentaries and more on Fubo Sports Network’s linear channel with even more fresh content on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

Fans can stream Fubo Sports Network originals for free on the network’s YouTube channel as well as on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Hisense Smart TVs and XUMO. Fubo Sports Network is also available as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. The audio podcast is available anywhere podcasts are found.

About Fubo Sports Network

Available on 75 million devices, Fubo Sports Network is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field. Launched by live TV streaming platform FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in September 2019, Fubo Sports Network airs live sports, award-winning original programming featuring athletes including Gilbert Arenas, Orlando Scandrick, R.J. Hampton, Terrell Owens and T.J. Houshmandzadeh and partner content from Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, Stadium, USA TODAY, Flex Fight, World Poker Tour and BeIN Sports Xtra, among others.

Stream for free on LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Hisense Smart TVs, XUMO and anywhere podcasts are found. Fubo Sports Network is also available as part of FuboTV’s subscription packages featuring 125+ leading sports, news and entertainment channels. To watch even more original programming, follow Fubo Sports Network on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

