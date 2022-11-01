Today, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that it will begin offering Venmo as a new payment option for orders placed on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.This convenient, simple, and secure payment method will give Amazon customers even more choice during the checkout experience. It will also provide the Venmo community with another store to shop for their holiday gifts using their Venmo account. Venmo will start to rollout to select Amazon customers today, and it will be available to U.S. customers by Black Friday.

“We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure—and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season. Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer,” said Max Bardon, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payments. “We’re excited to continue to offer customers even more options when it comes to how and when they want to pay for their order.”

Placing an order using Venmo is simple and hassle-free. To get started, customers will add their Venmo account as a payment method to their Amazon account. Once their account is added, customers can select Venmo as their payment option during checkout. Customers can also choose to select Venmo as their default payment option after adding their Venmo account.

“We know that the Venmo community of nearly 90 million users value the safety, security, ease, and familiarity that paying with Venmo helps to bring to the checkout experience,” said Doug Bland, senior vice president and general manager, head of consumer, PayPal. “The ability to pay with Venmo on Amazon continues our ongoing commitment to offer the community more ways to spend, send, receive, and manage their money with Venmo.”

These secure transactions are protected by the back-end technology Amazon has built, as well as Amazon’s A-to-z+Guarantee. In addition, Venmo+Purchase+Protection also applies to eligible purchases.

For more information on how to place an Amazon order using Venmo visit here: amazon.com%2Fvenmo.

