PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle’s expertise in MEDITECH helped Lane Regional set up new functionality in MEDITECH Expanse for Chronic Care Management (CCM).



Lane Regional Medical Center, the primary healthcare resource for more than 200,000 neighbors located throughout Zachary, LA, and surrounding communities, in their initial rollout of the program used spreadsheets to manually track patients and monthly time sheets. In this manual process, they faced challenges in enhancing care between visits and automating charge capture. The hospital looked for a reliable MEDITECH partner to implement a comprehensively integrated CCM solution to improve care for patients with chronic conditions and increase value-based reimbursement.

Healthcare Triangle’s MEDITECH Ready-Certified consultants assisted in setting up new functionality in MEDITECH Expanse for Chronic Care Management. The implementation enabled the client’s care managers to refine the provider document processing by identifying gaps and leveraging patient data while eliminating manual processes and keeping patients on track.

“Lane Regional selected HCTI to be their MEDITECH consulting partner. HCTI experts went above and beyond to deliver a solution leveraging MEDITECH functionality to streamline Case Management workflow. Kelly was amazing to work with. She brought so much knowledge to the table and helped us refine our documentation and processes,” says Amy Rome, RN, BSN, Chronic Care Management Nurse Navigator, Lane Regional Medical Center.

HCTI further assisted in implementing the CCM functionality to automate CCM billing and time-based monthly charging. HCTI was also instrumental in improving the documentation requirements by implanting the Care Plan feature to track health concerns, interventions, and outcomes.

With Healthcare Triangle’s MEDITECH Expanse expertise, Lane Regional achieved:

Improved CCM efficiency and workflows.

Structured recording of patient health information.

Quick turnaround time, taken live in around 4 weeks.

Created a centralized list of patients allowing nursing care managers to better care for their patient’s health.

Reduced administrative burden by automating monthly charge capture.



About the Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc.™ ( HCTI), based in Pleasanton, Calif., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry know-how. HCTI achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP) to meet compliance requirements. We support healthcare providers, payors, hospitals, and Pharma/Life Sciences organizations to improve health outcomes by enabling the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility and accelerate response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries turn to HCTI for our expertise in digital transformation on the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit www.healthcaretriangle.com.

About Lane Regional Medical Center

Lane Regional Medical Center serves as the primary healthcare resource for more than 200,000 of our neighbors located throughout Zachary and the surrounding region of Baker, Central, Clinton, Jackson, St. Francisville, New Roads, and North Baton Rouge. Established in 1960, Lane is a state-of-the-art, 139-bed, regional healthcare system that is continually expanding and adding new technologies, programs and services such as Interventional Cardiology, Medical & Radiation Oncology, OB/GYN, Pediatrics, Wound Care and Hyperbarics. With more than 850 dedicated team members, Lane Regional is the largest employer within the city of Zachary. The hospital continues to grow and invest in the community by recruit­ing new physicians and providing access to the very best healthcare services, technologies, and programs available in the region.

