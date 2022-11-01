Leading health and well-being company Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is offering Medicare Advantage plans for the first time in two new states and 140 new U.S. counties, expanding cost-effective health plan choices for Medicare beneficiaries.

With the addition of Rhode Island and Wyoming in 2023, Humana will now have Medicare Advantage plan offerings in 49 states and Puerto Rico, covering 91 percent of U.S. counties.

People eligible for Medicare in all the expansion areas are able to select Humana plans during the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period, which began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7, with coverage taking effect Jan. 1.

Of the 140 new counties that will have access to Humana plans, nine are in the two new states.

In Rhode Island, residents of three counties - Bristol, Kent and Newport - can enroll in one of Humana’s Medicare Advantage PPO plans. The company also is introducing its popular Humana Honor PPO plan in Rhode Island – a plan available to anyone eligible for Medicare but designed with veterans in mind.

“We’re excited to offer Rhode Islanders new Medicare health plan options,” said Julie Mascari, Humana Northeast Region Medicare President. “With more than 30 years of Medicare experience, Humana is more committed than ever to bringing cost-effective and robust coverage to people with Medicare, and we look forward to helping our new members in Rhode Island achieve better health.”

In Wyoming, Albany, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Uinta and Weston counties will have LPPO plans as well as Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) for individuals who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid.

“We are grateful for this important opportunity to serve the people of Wyoming in six counties – both individuals who are eligible for Medicare, as well as people who qualify for Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans,” said Jesse Gamez, Humana’s Intermountain Region Medicare President. “We have been listening to Wyomingites to learn about their specific needs and are pleased to offer benefit options specifically tailored for each stage of our members’ health care journey.”

While these locations will have the ability to select Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans for the first time, they are not the only expansions for the company this year.

In addition to the nine counties in Rhode Island and Wyoming, Humana is expanding into new counties in the following 17 states for the coming plan year:

California (Alpine, Calaveras, Lassen, Marin, Mariposa, Napa, Plumas, San Francisco, Sierra)

(Alpine, Calaveras, Lassen, Marin, Mariposa, Napa, Plumas, San Francisco, Sierra) Connecticut (New Haven)

(New Haven) Idaho (Bear Lake, Benewah, Boundary, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, Power and Shoshone)

(Bear Lake, Benewah, Boundary, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, Power and Shoshone) Indiana (DeKalb)

(DeKalb) Iowa (Adair, Appanoose, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Fayette, Greene, Guthrie, Howard, Montgomery, Shelby and Union)

(Adair, Appanoose, Chickasaw, Clarke, Clay, Fayette, Greene, Guthrie, Howard, Montgomery, Shelby and Union) Maryland (Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Worcester and the city of Baltimore)

(Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Worcester and the city of Baltimore) Massachusetts (Suffolk)

(Suffolk) Minnesota (Koochiching)

(Koochiching) Nebraska (Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dixon, Fillmore, Nemaha, Platte, Polk, Thayer, Thurston, Wayne and York)

(Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dixon, Fillmore, Nemaha, Platte, Polk, Thayer, Thurston, Wayne and York) Nevada (Churchill and Mineral)

(Churchill and Mineral) New York (Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Otsego, Schoharie and St. Lawrence)

(Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Otsego, Schoharie and St. Lawrence) North Dakota (Adams, Barnes, Bowman, Cavalier, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons, Foster, Golden Valley, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, McLean, Mercer, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ransom, Sargent, Sheridan, Slode, Stark, Steele, Traill, Walsh and Wells)

(Adams, Barnes, Bowman, Cavalier, Dickey, Dunn, Emmons, Foster, Golden Valley, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, McLean, Mercer, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ransom, Sargent, Sheridan, Slode, Stark, Steele, Traill, Walsh and Wells) Oregon (Baker and Wallowa)

(Baker and Wallowa) South Dakota (Aurora, Brown, Campbell, Charles Mix, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Harding, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, McPherson, Perkins and Walworth)

(Aurora, Brown, Campbell, Charles Mix, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Harding, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, McPherson, Perkins and Walworth) Utah (Beaver, Cache, Duchesne, Emery, Grand, Juab, Kane, Millard, Rich, San Juan, Tooele and Wasatch)

(Beaver, Cache, Duchesne, Emery, Grand, Juab, Kane, Millard, Rich, San Juan, Tooele and Wasatch) Vermont (Caledonia and Essex)

(Caledonia and Essex) Washington (Columbia, Garfield, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Skamania and Wahkiakum)

Humana has added LPPO options in California for the first time, and both South Dakota and Wisconsin now have Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans.

In total, Humana is expanding its Medicare HMO offerings into 260 counties in 22 states and its Medicare LPPO plans in 260 counties in 30 states – totaling an additional 4.6 million Medicare-eligible individuals across the country. This includes plans to expand its D-SNPs to 184 counties in states.

For 2023 Humana focused on improving affordability, accessibility and ease of use for its Medicare Advantage members. The company significantly increased the availability of $0 premium HMO and LPPO plans, with 69 percent of projected members having access to a $0 premium plan. It also enhanced dental benefits to include improved access to providers and options for embedded dental with allowances of $500 or more. New allowances – such as the Healthy Options allowance for groceries and other daily needs and the Flex allowance for out-of-pocket dental, vision and hearing expenses – are available on certain plans to help qualifying members make healthy choices more affordable.

Humana has served Medicare beneficiaries for nearly 40 years, with nearly 8.7 million Medicare members in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as of June 30, 2022. Nearly 5.1 million of those members are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

For More Information. Humana offers in-person, online, telephone enrollment options. All enrollment options will connect Medicare beneficiaries with a licensed sales agent. Visit www.Humana.com%2FMedicare or call toll-free 1- 888-372-2614 (TTY: 711). Licensed sales agents are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

Additional Information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal. Allowance amounts cannot be combined with other benefit allowances. Limitations and restrictions may apply. The Humana Honor plans are available to anyone eligible for Medicare and veterans should consider all their health plan options.

Humana is expanding its Medicare HMO offerings into 260 counties in the following states: Alabama, California, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin. Humana is expanding its Medicare LPPO plans in 260 counties in the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

