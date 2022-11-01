The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (“Accelerate Diagnostics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AXDX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Accelerate Diagnostics disclosed on October 21, 2022, that it had received a request from the FDA to immediately stop the marketing and distribution of its Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit for a particular usage as a diagnostic. The FDA indicated that the Company’s products require 510(k) clearance, which the Company previously believed it was exempt from. Based on this news, shares of Accelerate Diagnostics fell by more than 41% in intraday trading on October 24, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005724/en/