VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) a Canadian company operating in Nevada and Nicaragua since 2009 is analyzing the recent announcement of the United States Treasury Department issued on October 24, 2022 (United States Treasury Announcement can be found here.) relating to sanctions imposed on the Nicaragua Directorate of Mines.



Calibre is proactively reviewing the recent sanctions and has reached out to the United States Treasury Department to ensure its full compliance with these provisions. Calibre reaffirms its commitment to continue complying with all relevant international laws and restrictions.

The Company will provide a market update once it has additional information, following discussions with its advisors and the United States Treasury Department.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, no debt, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

