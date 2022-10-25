PR Newswire

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per common share, payable December 10, 2022 to stockholders of record November 10, 2022.

With the payment of the December 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Contact:

Tim Davidson

914-844-7847

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-board-approves-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-301658678.html

SOURCE IBM