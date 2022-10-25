Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per common share, payable December 10, 2022 to stockholders of record November 10, 2022.

With the payment of the December 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

