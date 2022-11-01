Dawn®, North America's #1 dishwashing liquid*, builds on its+legacy of wildlife protection through a collaboration with journalist, author and creator of Read with Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager, on a children’s e-book, The Wonderful World of Blue, a free educational e-book designed to inspire a generation of wildlife heroes. Along with an engaging creative story, the book features expertise from Dawn’s long-standing wildlife partners, International+Bird+Rescue and The+Marine+Mammal+Center, who rescue and rehabilitate birds and marine mammals daily, and work to protect wildlife populations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005025/en/

“The Wonderful World of Blue”, a free, educational children’s e-book, co-created by Dawn and Jenna Bush Hager (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Wonderful World of Blue takes readers on an imaginative journey with a family at home, traveling through different ecosystems and wildlife habitats. Throughout the adventure, the family encounters a variety of real-world situations, inspiring the children to better understand the world they share with wildlife, identify valuable tips, and become active wildlife heroes committed to creating positive environmental change. The story and its lessons are supplemented with a discussion guide and useful tips to remind children and families that big changes start with small steps at home. Available for free download on Dawn%26rsquo%3Bs+website, The Wonderful World of Blue can be enjoyed as an animated+video+story, with narration by Jenna Bush Hager, or as a downloadable PDF or audiobook to provide education and entertainment on-the-go.

“I am a firm believer that knowledge is power, which is why I am proud to collaborate with Dawn on The Wonderful World of Blue to encourage children to become wildlife heroes,” said Hager. “By making wildlife education widely accessible, we aim to inspire small behavioral changes at home that help create a cleaner world for wildlife.”

For more than 40 years, Dawn has been used by experts to help clean and care for oiled wildlife. In partnership with International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center, Dawn has helped more than 150,000 birds and marine mammals through direct care and advocacy. Earlier this year, the brand announced a set of expansive goals to build on its heritage by empowering action and change at the sink and the shore. These commitments include partnering with International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center to protect and care for one million birds and marine mammals through direct rescue and rehabilitation efforts, as well as inspire and empower one million people to become Wildlife Heroes - people who take small, positive actions in their daily lives to create a cleaner world for wildlife. Written with these goals in mind, The Wonderful World of Blue sparks conversation and action to help protect wildlife.

“This year, Dawn celebrates its 50th anniversary. For more than 40 of those years, the brand has partnered with wildlife experts to help protect and care for oiled wildlife,” said Guerin McClure, Vice President, North America Dish Care, Procter & Gamble. “We are excited to commemorate this milestone and continue our commitment by empowering the next generation of wildlife heroes through The Wonderful World of Blue, which helps educate all of us on ways we can help create a cleaner world for wildlife.”

To download a free copy of The Wonderful World of Blue and learn how you can help create a cleaner world for wildlife, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fdawn-dish.com%2Fbook.

About Dawn

Dawn, North America's #1 dish liquid* and a 2022 Fast Company "Brands That Matter" honoree, has been helping people clean since 1972. While most people know Dawn as the dish soap that best cuts grease in the sink, it's also the ultimate secret weapon for cleaning greasy messes throughout the home and has been trusted by wildlife rescue experts to help clean birds and marine mammals impacted by oil pollution for more than 40 years. For more information about the Dawn family of products, including Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray and Dawn EZ-Squeeze™, and the brand's efforts to help save wildlife visit www.dawn-dish.com. *​​Based on Sales. Nielsen Syndicated LDL Category Total US xAOC $ and Unit Sales Latest 52 w/e 2/26/22

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com%2Fnews.

About International Bird Rescue

International Bird Rescue is a global conservation organization for birds in a changing world. Since 1971, Bird Rescue has responded to over 250 oil spills and other wildlife emergencies, caring for more than 160,000 birds on six continents. With crisis response centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Anchorage, the organization specializes in emergency preparedness and response, day-to-day aquatic bird care, and scientific research. Innovations are shared worldwide to inspire the next generation of wildlife specialists. Bird Rescue aims to give a voice to waterbirds through conservation, advocacy, and wildlife literacy that builds empathy and encourages action.

For more information, please visit www.birdrescue.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About The Marine Mammal Center

The Marine Mammal Center is a global leader in marine mammal health, science and conservation, and is the largest marine mammal hospital in the world. As a leading contributor to the global body of research and knowledge about marine mammal medicine and ocean health, the Center generates research findings and scientific outputs at volumes comparable to top academic institutions and prides itself on gathering and providing open research data that is free to access, reuse, repurpose and redistribute. The Center’s teaching hospital and training programs operate globally with headquarters in Sausalito, CA. The Center has rescued more than 24,000 marine mammals from 600 miles of authorized rescue area along the California coastline and the Big Island of Hawaii. The Center’s mission is to advance global ocean conservation through marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, scientific research, and education.

For more information, please visit MarineMammalCenter.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram%2C and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005025/en/