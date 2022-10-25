PR Newswire

The partnership gives organizations and institutions across the United States access to software to help promote inclusivity and create a more equitable digital environment

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftwareONE , a global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, has announced a partnership with German startup Eye-Able , a holistic provider of software-based digital accessibility solutions. The partnership makes SoftwareONE the first and only authorized reseller of Eye-Able's innovative, award-winning inclusion technology in the United States and comes as part of a series of efforts by SoftwareONE to support human rights through technology.

Businesses across the nation, especially higher education institutions and healthcare organizations, can now purchase Eye-Able software licenses through SoftwareONE to improve the accessibility of web interfaces and create a more equitable digital learning and working environment. As equity continues to grow in importance in the modern workplace and in learning environments, SoftwareONE and Eye-Able are making it possible to implement impactful digital accessibility solutions that comply with current legal regulations like the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

"We're honored to be working with the passionate and innovative team at Eye-Able to bring accessibility software to organizations throughout the United States," said Dieter Schlosser, Chief Executive Officer of SoftwareONE. "At SoftwareONE, we're committed to maximizing the potential of technology to make a meaningful difference. As technology and the digital environment continue to be the cornerstone of innovation and growth within society, we look forward to breaking down barriers and making this digital world more inclusive and equitable for all."

Eye-Able features a full suite of solutions that run on AWS and Microsoft and are trusted by more than 1,000 organizations, ministries and companies around the world to power digital accessibility. These solutions include:

- Compliance software to help organizations test their web content for WCAG and ADA compliance

- Assistance software that equips organizations with more accessible web interfaces. The Assistance software features over 25 functions ranging from contrast modes to screen readers, adaptive magnification and color blindness filters.

- An assistance software browser extension that enables employees and students to adapt online content and systems in a way that best suits their individual needs.

"Eye-Able's unique suite of software solutions were developed after years of research, interviews and analysis of challenges faced by people with varying disabilities. We are committed to expanding on and advancing this work with SoftwareONE in the United States," said Oliver Greiner, CEO of Eye-Able. "SoftwareONE's like-minded commitment to human rights through technology makes the partnership a natural fit, and we look forward to working together to advance digital accessibility in the education sector and beyond."

The partnership was unveiled today at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference in Denver, an annual gathering of leaders in technology, academics with a goal of advancing higher education through the use of IT. Attendees can find SoftwareONE and Eye-Able on the showroom floor at booth S28 and tune into speaking sessions throughout the event.

For those interested in taking digital accessibility to the next level, visit /www.softwareone.com/en-us/local/noram/eye-able to find out more information. Readers can also visit the website to take advantage of a limited time EDUCAUSE demo/free trial offer and receive:

A three-month free trial of the assistance software

Four hours of free compliance consulting

Free equipment for employees and students

Free website compliance test

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit SoftwareONE.com.

About Eye-Able

The story of Eye-Able is shaped by CEO Oliver Greiner and his personal relationships with people with disabilities. His best friend Lennart sees less than 15% due to a genetic vision disorder and understands firsthand how inaccessible the digital world can be. After Lennart had to drop out of university because of his disability, Oliver set out to create a solution for the multitude of problems people encounter on websites every day. After more than five years of research, interviews, and eye-tracking analyses conducted with people with varying disabilities from all age groups, a list of problems commonly found in the operation of websites was determined, and their possible solutions drafted. The next step was to work with institutes for the blind to develop assistive technology to improve accessibility through individual adaptation of a web interface. Today, Eye-Able is used on over 1,500 websites and used by 15 million users every month, and the team continues to work with people with visual impairments to improve the existing functions and to expand the range of functions available. For more information about Eye-Able and SoftwareONE, please visit www.softwareone.com/en-us/local/noram/eye-able .

