Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the enhanced Scienlab+Regenerative+DC+Emulator+%28SL1800A+Series%29, the next generation high power direct current (DC) emulator for electric vehicle (EV) fast charging applications that enables customers to achieve high-power DC charging test up to 270 kilowatts (kW) in a small footprint.

Typical high-power DC test systems are large and occupy valuable lab floor space. These systems are also inefficient, requiring large amounts of energy to run the test system and to keep the lab space cool during high-power tests. When performing high-power DC fast charging tests, customers need a solution that combines the needed power requirements with communication tests and monitoring that is easy to set up and use.

Keysight’s Scienlab Regenerative DC Emulator enables customers to realistically emulate high-voltage, high-power electric vehicle batteries in charging test applications, such as high-power DC fast charging, when paired with Keysight’s SL1047A+Scienlab+Charging+Discovery+System. This solution can emulate EV batteries up to 1500 volts, up to 900 amperes, and can be paralleled to achieve up to megawatts (MW).

The benefits of Keysight’s SL1800A Series include:

Reduced energy costs to operate the system and cool lab space thanks to the use of state-of-the-art silicon-carbide (SiC) wide-bandgap semiconductors. In addition, only 4% of the system’s power is lost as heat.

Regenerative system that returns power to the grid when acting as an electronic load during EV battery emulation/charging tests.

Space-saving form factor that maximizes valuable lab floor space.

"Our next-generation high-power DC emulators, based on silicon-carbide technology, are greater-than 96% efficient and provide more power and higher voltages in less space, when compared to similar systems," said Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight's Automotive & Energy Solutions business unit. "When combined with the SL1047A Charging Discovery System, it enables our customers to test all aspects of high-power DC fast charging in their lab."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

