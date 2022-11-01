American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today its designation as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women for the sixth consecutive year.

“American Water is honored to be recognized again as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women. This is the sixth year in a row we have received such recognition,” said Susan Hardwick, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. “Achieving and maintaining gender parity and diversity at the Board level is important for the company and we are proud that American Water’s Board of Directors reflects diversity on several levels.”

The Forum of Executive Women, the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women’s organization, honors the top public companies with 30% or more women on their respective boards, annually.

The Champions of Board Diversity will be celebrated on October 26 at The Forum’s annual Leadership Breakfast at the Loews Hotel in Philadelphia. Additionally, in collaboration with PwC, The Forum will unveil the Women in Leadership 2022 Report, an in-depth examination of how companies in the Philadelphia region support the advancement of women leaders in corporate boardrooms and executive suites.

American Water was also recognized earlier this year as a Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability and a top-scoring company, for the fourth consecutive year, on the Disability Equality Index (DEI)®, the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates.

Learn more about American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity strategy here.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region's premier women's organization, actively working to bring together, and leverage the influence of, professional women to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise nearly 600 of the most influential leaders throughout the region. Visit www.foew.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005702/en/