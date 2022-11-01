PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Fluvanna County Public Schools (FCPS) in Palmyra, Virginia has completed the implementation of PowerSchool+Unified+Talent%26trade%3B+Professional+Learning and PowerSchool+Unified+Talent%26trade%3B+Employee+Records. After benefiting from several of PowerSchool’s other industry-leading solutions, including PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Student+Information+System (SIS), PowerSchool+Enrollment, and PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%3Cb%3E%26reg%3B+%3C%2Fb%3EPerformance+Matters%2C the addition of Professional Learning and Employee Records enables FCPS to better operate its staff training and onboarding processes.

“After many years of enjoying the benefits of PowerSchool SIS and adding Applicant Tracking a couple years ago, our district realized we could increase efficiency and effectiveness by unifying our technology with additional PowerSchool products,” said Don Stribling, Executive Director, Fluvanna County Public Schools. “Professional Learning and Employee Records assist our staff by providing the latest information to key stakeholders and enabling staff to communicate more efficiently.”

With Professional Learning, FCPS teachers will employ a single solution to track, chart, and document progress. Professional Learning also allows FCPS to transition from slide presentations and in-person professional development to a self-paced system for reviews, instruction, training, and coursework, providing enhanced flexibility for administrators and staff. The transcript function also replaces paper folders for staff keeping track of licensure and renewal points. FCPS provides a direct link to Professional Learning on the staff page of its district website.

The Employee Records component of Unified Talent provides staff at FCPS with a time-saving system enabling more efficient delivery of contracts and other relevant employee documents related to onboarding. Employee Records reduces the burden of tight deadlines, compliance requirements, and even handwriting that may be difficult to read by automating and digitizing much of the process. This enables FCPS staff to bypass difficulties of the previously paper-based onboarding process including phone calls, manually sending emails, and tedious verifications. Employee Records also allows new FCPS employees to spend more time focusing on their first days on the job instead of worrying about whether their forms are complete or whether they will get their first paycheck on time.

“Integrating these additional PowerSchool products will enable FCPS to further unify its operations and empower the district to effectively manage staff progress and development,” said Craig Greenseid, Chief Revenue Officer, PowerSchool. “We’re happy to support FCPS’ efforts to foster the continued development of its staff through a unified suite of solutions.”

FCPS is a public school district located in Central Virginia with 550 staff members, serving 3,500 students across five schools. FCPS has two elementary schools, a middle school, a high school, and an academy for alternative education.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

