Monster High The Movie Was The #1 Kids and Family Movie on Paramount+ During Its Launch Week and Reached More Than 4M Total Viewers on Nickelodeon

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of Monster High The Movie, Nickelodeon and Mattel Television announced today they have greenlit a sequel to the live-action movie musical. Based on the iconic Mattel franchise about the children of famous monsters and creatures, the feature-length TV movie will begin production in January in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and will air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ in 2023.

The first live-action movie for the franchise, Monster High The Movie premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. It was the #1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ during its launch week and reached more than 4M total viewers across its premiere weekend on linear (Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons and TeenNick). In Live +3, the linear simulcast posted impressive triple-digit increases, up more than +100% with Kids 6-11 and scored double-digit increases with total viewers (+45%).

"We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience," said Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. "Monster High's message of embracing one's unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories of these fan-favorite characters."

Monster High The Movie follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris, Just Beyond) as she arrives at Monster High with a dark secret. With the help of her friends Draculaura (Nayah Damasen, Grey's Anatomy) and Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot, Dispatches from Elsewhere), she is able to embrace her true monster heart and save the school from total destruction. The film also stars Case Walker, Kyle Selig, Steve Valentine, Marci T. House, Scotch Ellis Loring, Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Justin Derickson, Lilah Fitzgerald and Nasiv Sall. The story was written by Jenny Jaffe & Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, and the teleplay by Jaffe and Billy & Matt.

Todd Holland (Monster High, Firehouse Dog, Malcolm in the Middle) will return as director and executive producer. Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Mattel Television; Phil Breman, Vice President of Live Action Development at Mattel; and Adam Bonnett (Descendants, Zombies, Masters of the Universe) will also return as executive producers. The sequel screenplay is being written by Matt & Billy Eddy (Teen Beach, Invisible Sister, Zapped), with story by Todd Holland & Matt Eddy & Billy Eddy.

The Monster High animated series is also slated to premiere on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Mattel first introduced Monster High in 2010, and it quickly became one of the most successful and beloved kids' properties of all time. The franchise seeks to foster a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self, which is more relevant than ever. Today, Monster High is back with a reimagined set of fangtastic characters reflected in a new set of dolls, accessories, apparel, costumes and more, inspired by the original ghouls for a new generation that embraces what makes them unique and rallies people everywhere to express themselves.

