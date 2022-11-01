SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, announced today that it has named Mark Lunsford to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Lunsford will be responsible for sales, business development and strategic partnership efforts.

"Mark brings a deep understanding of leading-edge technologies and has demonstrated success across companies at various stages of growth," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "We were particularly drawn to his prior experience at emerging growth companies, where he helped convert groundbreaking technology into large, multi-million dollar sales pipelines. While in other previous roles at global semiconductor companies, he also led highly successful sales efforts to expand the customer base and secure an impressive lineup of tier-one customers. We are excited to welcome Mark to Peraso, as we seek to capitalize on the substantial growth opportunity for our mmWave technology."

Lunsford previously held executive positions at several notable technology companies, such as SiTime Corp., NXP Semiconductor, Micrel Semiconductor and Pivotal Technologies Corp. (acquired by Broadcom Inc.).

"I am excited to join Peraso at a time when the demand for new and innovative wireless technologies is booming worldwide. As a pioneer in the high-performance 5G mmWave wireless space, Peraso is pushing the boundaries of wireless technology. I look forward to contributing to the Company's continued growth and momentum," said Lunsford.

Lunsford holds a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California at Davis.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

