NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / - Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Paul Guidry, an investment advisor based in Metairie, LA, has joined Focus partner firm Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC ("Summit"), a registered investment advisor headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Guidry and the Summit team share a similar philosophy and approach to providing fiduciary advice to their clients. Summit will provide Guidry and his clients access to their advanced technology and their investment management and client service teams, as well as other resources. Summit will also facilitate continuity of service for clients over the next several years.

Guidry has over 20 years of experience providing wealth management services to individuals and families. He specializes in financial planning and investment management, and also has expertise in delivering these services to small businesses and their executives. He will continue to serve clients in the greater New Orleans area.

"Paul is a well-respected advisor who has been delivering investment and wealth management advice to clients throughout the greater New Orleans area and beyond for more than two decades. We are excited to have him on board, building on our collective strengths," said David Daniel, Summit's Chief Executive Officer. "Summit focuses on three core values - humility, teamwork, and growth. Paul exemplifies all of these values, and he will help broaden our reach in the greater New Orleans area as we continue to strengthen our presence across Louisiana."

"I am in this business to help give my clients peace of mind throughout their financial lives," added Guidry. "Joining forces with Summit not only solidifies a succession solution for my clients, but also provides them with the enhanced technology and other resources as their needs become more complex. I am very excited to start working with the Summit team."

"We are pleased that Paul has joined the Summit team," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "His clients will benefit from an elevated level of personalized advice, supported by Summit's investment and operational strengths. Helping our partner firms attract exceptional talent that enables them to strengthen their businesses and accelerate their growth is an essential element of our value proposition."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC is a Louisiana-based registered investment adviser with a 15-year history of providing investment management and wealth management services to clients nationwide. Summit focuses its business on four pillars of service: helping its clients build wealth, protect their families through prudent financial planning and insurance solutions, achieve their retirement goals, and leave the legacies that reflect the people and causes they care about. For more information about Summit, visit https://www.summit-financial.com

