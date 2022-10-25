FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $3.48Bil. The top holdings were CDW(5.80%), BRO(4.53%), and IEX(4.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 199,314 shares of NYSE:APH for a total holding of 932,487. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.64.

On 10/25/2022, Amphenol Corp traded for a price of $72.31 per share and a market cap of $43.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amphenol Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CLVT by 637,409 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.66.

On 10/25/2022, Clarivate PLC traded for a price of $10.025 per share and a market cap of $6.75Bil. The stock has returned -56.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clarivate PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:RYAN by 183,345 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.2.

On 10/25/2022, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc traded for a price of $41.77 per share and a market cap of $4.68Bil. The stock has returned 14.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 199.44, a price-book ratio of 11.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The guru established a new position worth 68,026 shares in NYSE:SITE, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.23 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc traded for a price of $111.2968 per share and a market cap of $5.03Bil. The stock has returned -51.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BAM by 132,536 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.04.

On 10/25/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $39.02 per share and a market cap of $64.43Bil. The stock has returned -35.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

