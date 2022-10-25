ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6440 S. WASATCH BLVD. SUITE 260 SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84121

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $1.28Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.50%), GOOGL(6.44%), and MSFT(4.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/’s top five trades of the quarter.

ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ reduced their investment in NYSE:IAA by 645,760 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.49.

On 10/25/2022, IAA Inc traded for a price of $36.545 per share and a market cap of $4.89Bil. The stock has returned -37.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-book ratio of 11.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ bought 318,523 shares of NYSE:QSR for a total holding of 389,640. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.5.

On 10/25/2022, Restaurant Brands International Inc traded for a price of $57.16 per share and a market cap of $17.62Bil. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Restaurant Brands International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-book ratio of 8.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 234.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ bought 60,663 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 114,073. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.99.

On 10/25/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $279.33 per share and a market cap of $176.12Bil. The stock has returned -20.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-book ratio of 8.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ reduced their investment in NYSE:PKI by 88,968 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.99.

On 10/25/2022, PerkinElmer Inc traded for a price of $135.85 per share and a market cap of $17.17Bil. The stock has returned -23.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PerkinElmer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ALTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/ bought 72,529 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 93,089. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/25/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $119.675 per share and a market cap of $1,221.59Bil. The stock has returned -27.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.45, a price-book ratio of 9.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.