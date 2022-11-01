The Bristol+Myers+Squibb+Foundation (BMSF), together with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and Gilead Sciences, Inc., today announced that an additional 64 physicians have been selected to receive the Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Career Development Award (Winn CDA).

The Winn CDA is one of two awards offered by the Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program announced in November 2020, which aims to train, develop and mentor more than 580 diverse and community-oriented clinical trialists and medical students by 2027.

"Clinical trials are at the heart of all medical advances - from detection to treatment,” said Robert A. Winn, M.D., director and Lipman Chair in Oncology, VCU Massey Cancer Center and Chair of the Winn Award Program National Advisory Committee, after whom the program+was+named (April 2022). “Putting our oath as physicians into action, we must approach clinical trials in a safe and effective manner, which considers patients from diverse communities and backgrounds. In doing so, people from all walks of life will be able to benefit from scientific advances and treatment.”

The 64 physicians selected by an independent national review committee are from a broad range of healthcare institutions in 22 states across the U.S. These Winn Scholars -- 41 women and 23 men -- represent a diverse cross section of races and ethnicities and bring a widely varied perspective to the program, practicing in the therapeutic areas of cancer (hematologic or solid tumors), immunologic disorders and cardiovascular diseases. They join the 52 physicians awarded to the two-year program in November 2021.

“The Winn Award Program is a priority of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation not only due to our longstanding commitment to health equity, but also because we understand that more inclusive and diverse clinical trials will lead to better science and patient outcomes,” said John Damonti, president, Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation. “We are mindful that advancing diversity in clinical trials is a long-term initiative whose success depends on deep engagement at the community level. As we enter the program’s second year, we are humbled by the reception and support it has received, and we look forward to expanding the collaboration with others in the private and public sectors who are interested in joining this movement.”

Through the Winn Award Program’s Winn CDA, physicians are being trained as world-class clinical research scientists with additional knowledge, skills and competencies in effective community outreach and engagement. The Winn Award Program also offers an award to medical students who are underrepresented in medicine (URM), called the Robert A. Winn Clinical Investigator Pathway Program (Winn CIPP). The Winn CIPP provides a six-week summer service-learning externship in community-based clinical research sites, where students benefit from exposures to clinical research, community engagement experiences and leadership development. Together, the two awards aim to develop a current and future workforce with the potential to transform the clinical research landscape by conducting clinical trials designed with the goal of increasing the diversity of their participants.

“We are excited to have a second cohort of scholars enter this pioneering program through which they will be trained to utilize their skills and passion to enhance diversity in clinical research,” said Margaret Foti, PhD, MD (hc), chief executive officer of the AACR. “The Winn Award Program embodies AACR’s commitment to advancing equitable cancer research for the benefit of all patients.”

Unique collaboration focuses on increasing diversity in clinical trials

The Winn Award Program was created in 2020 with a $100 million pledge by the BMSF as part of its commitment to health equity, inclusion and diversity. The Foundation selected the AACR as a curriculum partner to develop the BMSF-AACR intensive Design and Implementation of Clinical Trials Workshop, which is the first training the Winn CDA Scholars receive. VCU serves as the program implementation partner under the direction of Winn. Gilead Sciences is a program supporter, committing $14 million to sponsor a total of 40 Winn CDAs and 40 Winn CIPP awards through 2027. The program partners encourage others in the health care industry to consider participating as faculty and/or sponsors. The application process for the third cohort of the Winn CDA will open January 3, 2023. Interested parties can learn more about the program at diversityinclinicaltrials.org and contact the team at [email protected].

“Gilead is committed to improving diversity in clinical trials and advancing health equity. Leveraging insights from our more than 30 years of experience in clinical trials, we are engaging with diverse patients, communities, researchers and clinicians in trial design, planning and management,” said Merdad Parsey, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. “We are proud to collaborate with partners through programs like the Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Career Development Award to increase awareness, education and interest in clinical trials across the diverse communities we serve, especially those that have been underrepresented in clinical trials.”

