Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today its President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Vecchione and Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Dale Gibbons will deliver a presentation at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 3:50 pm ET.

A webcast of the event will be accessible at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fbaab22%2Fwal%2F1608552. A recorded replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day and will remain available for 90 days.

