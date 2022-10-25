DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2000 TOWN CENTER SOUTHFIELD, MI 48075

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $1.15Bil. The top holdings were AZO(2.55%), CVX(2.50%), and RJF(2.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 259,490 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 262,690. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.21.

On 10/25/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $72.8055 per share and a market cap of $196.12Bil. The stock has returned -24.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 583,435-share investment in NYSE:SIX. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.58 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Six Flags Entertainment Corp traded for a price of $21.4782 per share and a market cap of $1.80Bil. The stock has returned -53.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 84,892-share investment in NYSE:DTE. Previously, the stock had a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $129.17 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, DTE Energy Co traded for a price of $108.62 per share and a market cap of $21.08Bil. The stock has returned -2.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DTE Energy Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 30,106 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 36,645. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $248.7 per share and a market cap of $1,857.61Bil. The stock has returned -18.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-book ratio of 11.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.09 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

DEROY & DEVEREAUX PRIVATE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 51,945 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 10/25/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $103.49 per share and a market cap of $1,348.11Bil. The stock has returned -25.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-book ratio of 5.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.