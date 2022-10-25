MITCHELL SINKLER & STARR/PA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $258.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.29%), MSFT(5.02%), and UNP(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MITCHELL SINKLER & STARR/PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MITCHELL SINKLER & STARR/PA bought 33,478 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 55,167. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 10/25/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $130.77 per share and a market cap of $309.17Bil. The stock has returned -4.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-book ratio of 7.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.89 and a price-sales ratio of 4.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MITCHELL SINKLER & STARR/PA reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 7,591 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.28.

On 10/25/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $194.18 per share and a market cap of $119.41Bil. The stock has returned -17.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-book ratio of 10.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 5.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MITCHELL SINKLER & STARR/PA reduced their investment in NYSE:MCO by 5,284 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $290.51.

On 10/25/2022, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $255.03 per share and a market cap of $46.85Bil. The stock has returned -32.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-book ratio of 20.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 7.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, MITCHELL SINKLER & STARR/PA bought 5,000 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 6,040. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $210.975 per share and a market cap of $27.38Bil. The stock has returned -16.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.32.

During the quarter, MITCHELL SINKLER & STARR/PA bought 5,480 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 98,705. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/25/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.36 per share and a market cap of $2,437.48Bil. The stock has returned 2.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-book ratio of 42.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

