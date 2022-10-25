Hartford Financial Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 CONSTITUTION PLAZA FLOOR 9 HARTFORD, CT 06103-1816

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 378 stocks valued at a total of $340.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.62%), AAPL(2.62%), and CSX(2.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought 227,003 shares of BATS:DJUN for a total holding of 227,561. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.34.

On 10/25/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June traded for a price of $31.85 per share and a market cap of $175.97Mil. The stock has returned -6.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June has a price-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 45,315 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.48.

On 10/25/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.305 per share and a market cap of $2.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 31,812 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/25/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.11 per share and a market cap of $22.31Bil. The stock has returned 0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought 22,362 shares of BATS:JCPB for a total holding of 48,103. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.85.

On 10/25/2022, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.975 per share and a market cap of $463.24Mil. The stock has returned -15.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 20,704 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/25/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $27.285 per share and a market cap of $112.28Bil. The stock has returned -41.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

