Beginning today, JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) officially became the anchor tenant at Orlando International Airport’s (MCO) brand new state-of-the-art Terminal C. It marks a full move of the airline’s operation in Orlando, with all JetBlue flights arriving and departing at the new facility. JetBlue ceased flight operations at its former home at Terminal A, with its final flight on Oct. 24.

JetBlue is now the only U.S. carrier in the new Terminal C, operating the largest number of gates, 10 in total, all outfitted with biometric boarding. The move bolsters JetBlue’s service to the region, with plans to operate nearly 70 daily flights to 22 destinations during the peak holiday travel period in December of this year.

“We are excited to lead the way as the anchor tenant at Orlando International’s new Terminal C,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer, JetBlue. “The terminal’s offerings are great, with remarkable architecture and a variety of food and retail options. This move not only shows our commitment to Orlando and the greater area, but it will also provide a new and elevated experience for our customers as we continue our growth in the region.”

JetBlue customers traveling to and from Orlando International are now able to enjoy the new Terminal C’s modern, bright design and technology. The terminal includes a state-of-the-art baggage handling system, 100 percent-automated TSA screening lanes, and facial recognition systems for international departures and arrivals.

“Terminal C is a vision-to-reality story that fits well with JetBlue’s values and award-winning innovation,” said Kevin Thibault, chief executive officer, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “We welcome JetBlue to Terminal C and look forward to having it provide an enhanced travel experience for the domestic and international passengers they serve annually.”

The new facility features more than 10 retail options and over 20 food and beverage locations and boasts a commitment to sustainability. Travelers will find arrivals on the third level, departures, ticketing and security on the second level, and ground transportation on the first level. Parking is offered at the corresponding Parking Garage C, and a mother’s nursing station and pet relief areas are also available. The facility links to a brand-new rail station that will connect Brightline rail service to and from South Florida and a planned future link to local SunRail service.

JetBlue in Orlando

Orlando has been a JetBlue focus city since 2008. The airline currently employs more than 4,000 crewmembers based in Orlando, with JetBlue’s Orlando Support Center (OSC) serving as both a pilot and inflight crewmember (flight attendant) training base.

JetBlue’s OSC includes a state-of-the-art training facility featuring classrooms, flight and cabin simulators, a ditch pool and other aviation related equipment used to train all new crewmembers joining the airline, as well as those requiring recurrent training over time. JetBlue’s Orlando training facility also includes The Lodge at OSC, the airline’s 24/7 dormitory facility dedicated to providing a focused training environment for crewmembers. The Lodge was thoughtfully designed to reinforce JetBlue's values, inspire collaboration and team building in the delivery of aviation services, and curate the JetBlue experience to the airline's own crewmembers.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®️, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 cities throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

