Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3222 stocks valued at a total of $44.95Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.95%), VOO(2.30%), and MSFT(2.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. bought 294,759 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 3,142,006. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $351.7866 per share and a market cap of $262.13Bil. The stock has returned -14.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

During the quarter, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. bought 1,107,356 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 2,883,318. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/25/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.005 per share and a market cap of $28.89Bil. The stock has returned -4.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. bought 226,474 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 1,856,190. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/25/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $382.89 per share and a market cap of $358.10Bil. The stock has returned -14.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. bought 284,680 shares of NYSE:LHX for a total holding of 493,224. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.6.

On 10/25/2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc traded for a price of $247.195 per share and a market cap of $47.33Bil. The stock has returned 3.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, L3Harris Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-book ratio of 2.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. bought 598,629 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 4,596,272. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $95.0399 per share and a market cap of $64.21Bil. The stock has returned -15.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

