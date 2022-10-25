Round Table Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

319 LENOX AVENUE WESTFIELD, NJ 07090

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 153 stocks valued at a total of $456.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(10.57%), NMFC(9.60%), and IWM(7.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Round Table Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Round Table Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEU by 870,808 shares. The trade had a 8.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.27.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $45.705 per share and a market cap of $29.17Bil. The stock has returned -25.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

The guru established a new position worth 1,332,779 shares in ARCA:IJUL, giving the stock a 6.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.75 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July traded for a price of $22.01 per share and a market cap of $188.19Mil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF July has a price-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

Round Table Services, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:PAVE by 687,000 shares. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.11.

On 10/25/2022, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF traded for a price of $25.255 per share and a market cap of $3.43Bil. The stock has returned -8.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a price-book ratio of 2.53.

Round Table Services, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFV by 313,098 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.63.

On 10/25/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $40.965 per share and a market cap of $13.75Bil. The stock has returned -17.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a price-book ratio of 0.97.

Round Table Services, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IYT by 33,323 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.38.

On 10/25/2022, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF traded for a price of $209.6 per share and a market cap of $743.97Mil. The stock has returned -20.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.