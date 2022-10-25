Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1065 E. CENTERVILLE STATION ROAD CENTERVILLE, OH 45459

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were USMV(10.30%), QUAL(7.64%), and PRF(5.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 201,321 shares in ARCA:TFLO, giving the stock a 5.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.24 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.505 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned 1.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGD by 87,703 shares. The trade had a 2.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.69.

On 10/25/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $59.2157 per share and a market cap of $6.10Bil. The stock has returned -23.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

The guru sold out of their 196,892-share investment in ARCA:IBDQ. Previously, the stock had a 2.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.58 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.05 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -7.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors, LLC bought 34,947 shares of BATS:MTUM for a total holding of 86,986. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.25.

On 10/25/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $143.6363 per share and a market cap of $11.34Bil. The stock has returned -23.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

The guru sold out of their 112,091-share investment in ARCA:GSIE. Previously, the stock had a 1.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.64 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $26.195 per share and a market cap of $2.58Bil. The stock has returned -23.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.