Sky Investment Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $384.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.76%), PEP(3.13%), and JNJ(3.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sky Investment Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 17,958 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 10/25/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $117.34 per share and a market cap of $65.17Bil. The stock has returned -32.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GIS by 10,251 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.23.

On 10/25/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $78.43 per share and a market cap of $46.43Bil. The stock has returned 29.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-book ratio of 4.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sky Investment Group LLC bought 6,890 shares of NYSE:BALL for a total holding of 13,920. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.49.

On 10/25/2022, Ball Corp traded for a price of $49.05 per share and a market cap of $15.44Bil. The stock has returned -42.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-book ratio of 4.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Sky Investment Group LLC bought 806 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 28,425. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.21.

On 10/25/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $285.25 per share and a market cap of $142.18Bil. The stock has returned -8.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 4,050-share investment in NAS:SSNC. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.58 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $49.43 per share and a market cap of $12.60Bil. The stock has returned -33.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

