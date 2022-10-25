Artemis Investment Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Artemis Investment Management LLP is an investment management firm based out of London, United Kingdom. The company was originally established by four partners, Mark Tyndall, John Dodd, Derek Stuart and Lindsay Whitelaw who are all still with the company. Artemis Investment Management has grown from its establishment in 1997 and now has an additional location in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. The company would grow independently from its inception until 2002 when a majority stake was acquired by ABN AMRO, which would then be passed on to Fortis. The company would then be bought out by Affiliated Managers Group in 2010 and Artemis Investment Management today is owned jointly by Affiliated Mangers Group and the Artemis Partners with AMG not having an active role in the day to day operations of the company. The company conducts its research both internally and externally, investing in the fixed income, commodities, and public equity markets. Artemis Investment Management conducts its teams through a “collegiate approach,” allowing a more open approach that facilitates the sharing of “each other's experience and knowledge, sharing ideas and insights between teams, specialist units operate with support from the wider business towards a common goal.” The company invests most heavily in the industrials sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, information technology, finance, and health care sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Artemis Investment Management holds its allocations an average of just under 3 quarters and, in the most recent quarter, has had a turnover rate of approximately 34.9%. The company is a “dedicated, active investment house,” and “specializes in investment management for both retail and institutional investors across Europe.” Artemis Investment Management currently oversees over $32 billion in total assets under management.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 227 stocks valued at a total of $8.77Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.43%), PCG(2.29%), and GOOG(2.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Artemis Investment Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 631,805 shares in NAS:WTW, giving the stock a 1.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $206.35 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Willis Towers Watson PLC traded for a price of $211.16 per share and a market cap of $23.22Bil. The stock has returned -12.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Willis Towers Watson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought 917,150 shares of NAS:TMUS for a total holding of 1,011,790. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.43.

On 10/25/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $141.06 per share and a market cap of $176.86Bil. The stock has returned 21.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 102.93, a price-book ratio of 2.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.98 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,247,918 shares in NYSE:ICE, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.27 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $94.14 per share and a market cap of $52.62Bil. The stock has returned -28.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.70 and a price-sales ratio of 5.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 2,255,493 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/25/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.27 per share and a market cap of $152.81Bil. The stock has returned -25.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought 1,187,098 shares of NAS:CEG for a total holding of 2,029,767. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.71.

On 10/25/2022, Constellation Energy Corp traded for a price of $87.14 per share and a market cap of $28.47Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

