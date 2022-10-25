Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $277.00Mil. The top holdings were TMUS(11.83%), XOM(8.55%), and DG(8.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 479,800-share investment in NAS:MDLZ. Previously, the stock had a 8.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.11 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $59.185 per share and a market cap of $81.16Bil. The stock has returned 0.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-book ratio of 2.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 141,723 shares in NYSE:JNJ, giving the stock a 8.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $169.22 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $170.7 per share and a market cap of $448.75Bil. The stock has returned 6.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-book ratio of 5.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 256,340-share investment in NAS:GOOG. Previously, the stock had a 7.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.66 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $103.49 per share and a market cap of $1,348.11Bil. The stock has returned -25.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-book ratio of 5.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 85,444 shares. The trade had a 6.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/25/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $248.7 per share and a market cap of $1,857.61Bil. The stock has returned -18.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-book ratio of 11.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.09 and a price-sales ratio of 9.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 67,246 shares in NYSE:MCD, giving the stock a 5.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $255.59 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $256.05 per share and a market cap of $188.56Bil. The stock has returned 10.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

