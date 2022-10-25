Orgel Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $2.03Bil. The top holdings were VGSH(12.17%), VTEB(11.99%), and SCHD(11.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Orgel Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,267,884 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 12.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.41 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.645 per share and a market cap of $16.61Bil. The stock has returned -4.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VB by 1,102,253 shares. The trade had a 10.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $182.88 per share and a market cap of $40.40Bil. The stock has returned -19.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

During the quarter, Orgel Wealth Management, LLC bought 1,244,094 shares of ARCA:VIOO for a total holding of 1,282,791. The trade had a 9.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $179.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF traded for a price of $175.8519 per share and a market cap of $2.08Bil. The stock has returned -15.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 1,639,099 shares. The trade had a 6.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.01 per share and a market cap of $79.32Bil. The stock has returned -15.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Orgel Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PULS by 2,398,561 shares. The trade had a 6.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.81.

On 10/25/2022, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.0313 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned 0.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

