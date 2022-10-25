Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

523 COURT STREET BEATRICE, NE 68310

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 739 stocks valued at a total of $232.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(24.40%), RSP(3.80%), and MSFT(2.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. bought 68,723 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 69,123. The trade had a 3.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 10/25/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $136.12 per share and a market cap of $29.88Bil. The stock has returned -12.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.74.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 25,107 shares. The trade had a 3.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $351.64 per share and a market cap of $262.13Bil. The stock has returned -14.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a price-book ratio of 3.42.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 14,866 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.44 per share and a market cap of $76.30Bil. The stock has returned -15.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:USB by 26,655 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 10/25/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $41.95 per share and a market cap of $62.45Bil. The stock has returned -29.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. bought 14,638 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 29,944. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/25/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.01 per share and a market cap of $79.32Bil. The stock has returned -15.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.