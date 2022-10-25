AE Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1724 stocks valued at a total of $12.57Bil. The top holdings were BIL(4.11%), VOO(2.74%), and AAPL(2.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AE Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AE Wealth Management LLC bought 5,440,904 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 5,637,191. The trade had a 3.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.56 per share and a market cap of $26.44Bil. The stock has returned 0.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 429,861 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 10/25/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $154.05 per share and a market cap of $49.35Bil. The stock has returned -8.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 631,835 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/25/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81 per share and a market cap of $28.89Bil. The stock has returned -4.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 979,813 shares in ARCA:PULS, giving the stock a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.81 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.0313 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned 0.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, AE Wealth Management LLC bought 361,673 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 1,088,225. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.67.

On 10/25/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.96 per share and a market cap of $24.11Bil. The stock has returned 0.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

