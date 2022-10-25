Aubrey Capital Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $116.00Mil. The top holdings were IBN(14.09%), PDD(11.23%), and NIO(10.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought 748,100 shares of NYSE:IBN for a total holding of 777,300. The trade had a 13.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.13.

On 10/25/2022, ICICI Bank Ltd traded for a price of $22.775 per share and a market cap of $79.47Bil. The stock has returned 4.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICICI Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-book ratio of 3.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:SE by 167,215 shares. The trade had a 9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.57.

On 10/25/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $50.09 per share and a market cap of $28.18Bil. The stock has returned -85.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 771,800 shares. The trade had a 3.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/25/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $103.32 per share and a market cap of $1,351.29Bil. The stock has returned -24.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-book ratio of 5.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought 60,100 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 207,600. The trade had a 3.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.13.

On 10/25/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $47.4 per share and a market cap of $59.92Bil. The stock has returned -52.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 10,000-share investment in NYSE:MA. Previously, the stock had a 2.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $331.5 during the quarter.

On 10/25/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $308.93 per share and a market cap of $298.48Bil. The stock has returned -13.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-book ratio of 48.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.71 and a price-sales ratio of 14.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

