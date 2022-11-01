TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Madison”) (CSE: GREN) ( MMTLF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. (“Investor Cubed”) to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.



“Working with several established players, Madison has rolled out an aggressive awareness program to raise its profile through media and investor communities. We believe adding Investor Cubed to the team will further increase our ability to introduce Madison to key Canadian investors, including their established advisor and institutional networks,” said Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO of Madison. “With almost 20 years of experience, Investor Cubed has built strong relationships in both the retail and institutional arenas. We look forward to working with them to help further increase the exposure for our story.”

“Investor Cubed is thrilled to begin working with Madison as CEO Duane Parnham has a proven history of success in the mining sector and has once again delivered an innovative strategy to quickly monetize the Company’s advanced uranium projects,” said Neil Simon, CEO of Investor Cubed. “The outlook for uranium has heightened as demand increases, creating significant interest in companies participating in the sector.”

The terms of the consulting agreement with Investor Cubed, which commences October 25, 2022 for a one-year term, provides for compensation of $7,500.00 per month. In addition, Investor Cubed has been issued 75,000 common shares of the Company which will be granted in three equal tranches, every three months, beginning on the effective date of the agreement.

About Madison Metals Inc.

Madison Metals Inc (CSE: GREN) ( MMTLF) is an upstream mining and exploration company focused on sustainable uranium production in Namibia and Canada. Using cutting-edge technologies and modern strategies, Madison Metals is positioned to move advanced uranium assets to market quickly.

With over 50 years of mining experience, including 22 years in Namibia, its management team has geological and financial expertise and a track record of creating shareholder value.

Additional information about Madison Metals Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Investor Cubed:

Investor Cubed provides specialized services to small cap & mid cap private & public companies. With over 20 years experience Investor Cubed has built relationships with Canada’s top advisors, dealers, institutions and investors. As a trusted partner to our clients, our objective is to help take them to the next level of development and recognition in the capital markets. We provide multiple services including Investor relations, financial consulting, dealer intros, research, going public assistance and access to capital. Through accomplishing this, we help create value for our clients shareholders. For more information go to www.investor3.ca. Investor Cubed can trace its success to our core values: Integrity + Insight + Intelligence = I3

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham

Executive Chairman & CEO

Madison Metals Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

[email protected]

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello

Manager, Media & Analyst Relations

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

[email protected]

Investor/shareholder inquiries:

Investor Cubed Inc.

Neil Simon, Chairman & CEO

[email protected]

647-258-3310

