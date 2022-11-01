Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

UniFirst Declares Increased Cash Dividends

11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (:UNF) today declared increased quarterly cash dividends of $0.310 per share (31.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.248 per share (24.8 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on January 4, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 7, 2022.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits over 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-455-7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
Contact: Shane O’Connor
EVP and Chief Financial Officer

