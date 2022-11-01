Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Nu" or the "Company") (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The quiet period starts on October 30, 2022 and, as from this date, the Company will no longer discuss financial results with the market.

Earnings Release

Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: After market close

Conference Call

Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST – 7:00 p.m. BRT

Register for the Conference Call

Please click+here to pre-register for this conference call.

Replay: click+here | Add to your calendar: click+here

About Nu Holdings

Nu is one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, serving 70 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Nu uses proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to create new financial solutions and experiences for individuals and SMEs that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering and human. Guided by a mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu is focused on connecting profit and purpose to create value for all stakeholders and have a positive impact on the communities it serves. Nu´s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NU) and its BDRs trade on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3: NUBR33).

