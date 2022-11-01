Two modern-day value investors I admire, Whitney Tilson (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), have recommended that to learn about value investing, investors should read Berkshire Hathaway’s (BKR.A)( BRK.B, Financial) annual letters to shareholders. This series focuses on the main points Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) makes in these letters and my analysis of the lessons learned from them. In this discussion, we go over the 1977 letter.

Summary of the 1977 letter

Buffett starts the letter reminding readers that growth in earnings per share is rather meaningless, so he prefers to assess return on equity capital. He gives the example of a dormant savings account, which will grow due to compounding. So for a company making some profits, the capital base will grow thanks to retained earnings, but the number of shares is irrelevant. A dormant savings account’s earnings per share (in this case, a share of the savings account) tells us nothing of the rate of interest it is achieving, so we need to assess return on equity capital to tell us the performance of the investment.

Textile operations

In regard to the textile business, Buffett wrote, “We have mistakenly predicted better results in each of the last two years. This may say something about our forecasting abilities, the nature of the textile industry, or both. Despite strenuous efforts, problems in marketing and manufacturing have persisted. Many difficulties experienced in the marketing area are due primarily to industry conditions, but some of the problems have been of our own making.”

This is typical Buffett. He acknowledged the uncertainty of the future, as well as his own skills to forecast the future, and Berkshire’s ability to perform, but also provided a realistic view that the textile industry is difficult.

Answering shareholder concerns as to why Berkshire remained in the textile business, he gave three reasons. First, there was the question of protecting a vulnerable labor force, who showed a willingness to cooperate with management on cost structure and product mix. Second, he praised the management of the textile division’s energetic and straightforward approach, reminding shareholders that textiles provided the funds to finance the entry to the profitable insurance business. Third, with “hard work and some imagination” Buffett still believed it was possible to achieve modest profits from textiles. With the benefit of hindsight, we know Buffett was essentially being loyal to Ken Chace and perhaps did not like the idea of making many blue-collar workers redundant.

Insurance underwriting

While Buffett is good at being critical of himself, he is also able to give credit where it is due. He started the underwriting section with a victory lap, reminding shareholders that in 1967, premium volume amounted to $22 million. By 1977, the aggregate insurance premium volume had risen to $151 million. The almost 600% increase was due to a combination of organic growth, acquisitions and the marketing of additional products. While noting major mistakes made and lessons learned, Buffett explained the structure of the industry is practically the opposite of the textile industry in that satisfactory results can be achieved even when mistakes are made, while in textiles even very good management can, at best, achieve only modest results.

When addressing underwriting for the year, Buffett said, “Large volume gains have been accompanied by excellent underwriting margins following contraction or withdrawal by many competitors in the wake of the 1974-75 crisis period.” This goes back to the notion of the underwriting cycle the guru explained in previous letters. I love the language of his thoughts on the future:

“As markets loosen and rates become inadequate, we again will face the challenge of philosophically accepting reduced volume. Unusual managerial discipline will be required, as it runs counter to normal institutional behavior to let the other fellow take away business - even at foolish prices.”

Once again, Buffett was imploring his team to focus on value over volume, as this is the most profitable strategy over the long run. He also noted the reinsurance department’s performance was unsatisfactory, but that it did generate “unusually high funds for investment as a percentage of premium volume.”

In the final section of insurance underwriting, he noted that underwriting has no competitive advantage - “Their only products are promises” – but individual managers make all the difference and Buffett said Berkshire was fortunate to have the managers they did. This is a very fair point because underwriting is a question of risk and probabilities, having the discipline to take calculated risks and not chase size. Berkshire’s underwriting business had been successful because it was a structurally attractive business that had been managed well.

Insurance investments

In the two years to 1977, Berkshire’s insurance investments (at cost) grew from $134.6 million to $252.8 million. Growth in insurance reserves, produced by Berkshire’s large gain in premium volume, plus retained earnings, have accounted for this increase in marketable securities.

Buffett gave good advice when he said:

“Our unrealized gain in stocks at yearend 1977 was approximately $74 million but this figure, like any other figure of a single date (we had an unrealized loss of $17 million at the end of 1974), should not be taken too seriously. Most of our large stock positions are going to be held for many years and the scorecard on our investment decisions will be provided by business results over that period, and not by prices on any given day. Just as it would be foolish to focus unduly on short-term prospects when acquiring an entire company, we think it equally unsound to become mesmerized by prospective near term earnings or recent trends in earnings when purchasing small pieces of a company; i.e., marketable common stocks.”

As an example, he noted that in 1955, when Berkshire Fine Spinning Associates and Hathaway Manufacturing merged, having a net worth of $53 million, it was considered “an economic powerhouse.” But by 1964, the operation had been reduced to two mills and its net worth had shrunk to $22 million. Similarly, he highlighted that IBM ( IBM, Financial) had earnings of $28 million in 1948 and that they grew to $2.7 billion. Buffett said, “So much for single-year snapshots as adequate portrayals of a business.”

By now, Berkshire's insurance investment portfolio had grown to be quite substantial, yet there were still quite concentrated holdings: 77% of its equity portfolio was in just nine holdings.

Buffett then shared four excellent rules, which are worth writing verbatim:

"We select our marketable equity securities in much the same way we would evaluate a business for acquisition in its entirety. We want the business to be (1) one that we can understand, (2) with favorable long-term prospects, (3) operated by honest and competent people and (4) available at a very attractive price. We ordinarily make no attempt to buy equities for anticipated favorable stock price behavior in the short term. In fact, if their business experience continues to satisfy us, we welcome lower market prices of stocks we own as an opportunity to acquire even more of a good thing at a better price. Our experience has been that pro-rata portions of truly outstanding businesses sometimes sell in the securities markets at very large discounts from the prices they would command in negotiated transactions involving entire companies. Consequently, bargains in business ownership, which simply are not available directly through corporate acquisition, can be obtained indirectly through stock ownership. When prices are appropriate, we are willing to take very large positions in selected companies, not with any intention of taking control and not foreseeing sell-out or merger, but with the expectation that excellent business results by corporations will translate over the long term into correspondingly excellent market value and dividend results for owners, minority as well as majority."

Buffett highlighted the case of Capital Cities in that owning the company outright would require a premium to be paid, and Berkshire would have no management expertise to run this company, but the stock was available in the stock market at a discount, and so Berkshire could, and Buffett noted this was an unorthodox view “obtain a better management result through non-control than control.”

What can we take away from the 1977 letter?

We learn that Buffett takes care to praise individual managers for good performance and does not blame individuals for mistakes, while not shying away from the fact when mistakes have been made. We get a good sense of Buffett’s focus on the long term in both insurance underwriting and insurance investments, and we can note his focus on business performance and intrinsic value, rather than short-term market moves.