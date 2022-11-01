BOERNE, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Regency at Esperanza, a 55+ community offering three collections of homes and future onsite amenities in Kendall County, Texas. The community is now open daily and home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 105 Sentido in Boerne.

Regency at Esperanza is a luxury neighborhood for active adults within Esperanza, a meticulously designed 1,700-acre master-planned community. Toll Brothers Regency at Esperanza offers three collections of one- and two-story single-family homes priced from the mid-$400,000s, and marks the first active-adult community in Boerne. Luxury homes in the Flamenco, Sardana, and Zambra collections include open floor plans, first-floor primary bedroom suites, multigenerational living options, 2- and 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle, a gated entrance, and a convenient central Kendall County location just minutes from downtown Boerne.

Residents of Regency at Esperanza will have access to Esperanza’s extensive master plan amenities, in addition to exclusive Regency amenities including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and recreational space. The Regency clubhouse is expected to break ground in 2023.

“Toll Brothers is honored to bring one of its signature Regency communities to the wonderful Esperanza master plan, offering floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options through our Design Studio experience,” said Eyal Avnon, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “We encourage prospective home buyers to visit the community, tour the home site selections, and learn more about our available home designs. We look forward to building each home with the outstanding quality and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Three new Toll Brothers model homes at Regency at Esperanza are currently under construction and are anticipated to open in early 2023. For more information on Regency at Esperanza and Toll Brothers communities throughout San Antonio, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

About Esperanza

Esperanza – Spanish for “hope” – is Boerne’s first true master-planned community stretching across more than 1,700 acres. An artisan-inspired community, Esperanza was designed to embrace the culture and character of the Hill Country, and proudly pays homage to the area’s German heritage. With an eye to delivering a surprise around every corner, Esperanza boasts a sprawling 11-acre private residents Club featuring a resort pool, lazy river, kids pool with splash pad, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Residents of Esperanza also enjoy access to the one-of-a-kind Rover Oaks Bark Parque, Roca Loca Lawn and Roca Loca Beach volleyball facility, plus over 425 acres of open space, parks and hike and bike trails. Homebuyers looking for a master-planned community that will grow with them can find hill country-style homes by hand-selected builders from the $400s to $1M+.

