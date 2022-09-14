An impressive early-summer rebound in risk markets proved fraudulent, as the weakness that has characterized much of 2022 resumed in the back half of the third quarter and sent many indexes back into bear-market territory.

Hopes for a near-term pivot by the Federal Reserve toward less-aggres-sive policy proved misplaced. A whipsaw of market sentiment in August turned what had been double-digit intra-quarter gains for indexes like the S&P 500 and MSCI World into losses of 4.9% and 6.2%, respectively. There was little in the way of refuge for investors during the quarter, as fixed income and commodities generally finished in the red as well.1

While the challenges of 2022 have been painful, it’s possible we’ve completed the mathematical phase of the adjustment to a financial system in which capital actually has a meaningful cost. Such transitions are rarely uneventful, however, and we are wary of some sort of looming financial accident that may trigger a new, more emotion-driven period of risk aversion in markets. We believe it’s important to maintain a level temper-ment in such an uncertain environment, cautiously taking advantage of opportunities as they emerge while also maintaining defensive optionality.

Supreme Mathematics

In the US, marginally improved inflation data and signs of economic stagnation early in the third quarter sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve may be prepared to moderate its pace of rate hikes, fueling a decline in real interest rate expectations and a rally in risk assets. But those hopes—and the rally—were dashed in late August with Chairman Powell’s hawkish speech that underscored the Fed’s commitment to fighting inflation. At late August’s Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Chairman Powell noted that the restoration of price stability remained the Fed’s primary focus, saying that “pain to households and businesses” were “the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation.” His tough talk was followed up by tough action, as the central bank announced another 75 basis point hike to the federal funds rate at its September meeting. The Fed’s third consecutive hike of that magnitude—and fifth consecutive overall—brought the benchmark rate to 3.25%, and the “dot plot” of committee member forecasts implies it will comfortably exceed 4% by year-end.2 While inflation in the US continues to be troublingly high—September core CPI came in at a new 40-year high—anchored long-term inflation expecta-tions suggest the Fed’s credibility remains intact.3

We believe 2022’s market and macroeconomic trends—while painful—generally reflect a mathe-matical and relatively orderly transition from an environment marked by a generational-low cost of capital to one in which money has a price.

While equities have been weak across the board, the previously high-flying speculative-growth subsegment of the market has suffered profoundly; for example, the ARK Innovation ETF—a multi-cap vehicle whose theme is “disruptive innovation” and that could be considered a proxy for this group of stocks—is down around 75% since its peak in early 2021.4 Meaningfully positive real interest rates at the long end of the curve have fueled a selloff in sovereign bonds globally; the Bloomberg US Long Treasury Index was down about 29% year to date, and the yields on the weakest developed markets sovereigns—like Italy and the UK—have risen well above comparable Treasury rates.5 Spreads on both investment grade and high yield corporate bonds in the US have rebounded to near their long-term averages.6

In the real economy, US contraction in the first and second quarters of 2022 had some observers declaring recession. However, the National Bureau of Economic Research, the official arbiter of such matters, considers a broader range of indicators—including continued strong job growth and low unemployment rate—and has yet to declare a peak to the current expansion. That said, a number of cracks have emerged in macroeconomic backdrop in the US and worldwide:

Manufacturing surveys are approaching contractionary levels in the US and have fallen into contraction globally, a trend that can be attributed largely to falling new orders and rising inventories as demand wanes.7

Covid-era shortages have turned into gluts across a range of industries and supply chains. For just two prominent examples, US retailers are sitting on a record $732 billion of inventory as of July8 while a number of semiconductor manufacturers have reported cutting production as sales decline.9

China appears likely to fall well short of its 2022 GDP growth bogey of 5.5%. While its zero-Covid policy has hurt, China’s economy has been further challenged by a collapse in the real estate market, drought conditions and soft global demand.10

Euro zone inflation continues to trend higher despite 125 basis points of rate hikes by the European Central Bank during the third quarter; it’s expected to reach double digits upon its next report.11 While second quarter GDP of 3.3% was better than expected, higher-frequency metrics suggest significant deterioration of economic activity over the past few months as consumers and businesses alike face a winter of economy-choking natural gas prices and, in certain countries, costly energy subsidies.

Erstwhile European Union member the UK remains the only G7 nation that has yet to fully recover from the economic dislocations of the pandemic.12

Watchful for What Lies Beneath

The good news is that this mathematical phase of adjustment may be complete, and asset prices once again appear to offer reasonable risk premia for investors. Lest we get too excited, however, it’s important to acknowl-edge that an emotional—and potentially more challenging—phase may still lie ahead and could be sparked by the emergence of any number of unwelcomed events.

In some ways, a Fed tightening cycle is not unlike dynamite fishing. In this much-maligned and widely illegal practice, fishermen toss explosives into the water targeting schools of fish—but also concussing any other marine life in the vicinity of the blast. Accompanying the hundreds of now-stunned or -dead grouper and dorado that rise to the surface via this operation is the occasional whale.

As the Fed continues to wring liquidity from the system, we are watching closely for a metaphorical whale to emerge. A number of idiosyncratic threats have materialized in recent months—the Bank of England’s intervention in the gilt market and all-time highs in the cost of credit-default swaps on Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse are just two examples—but none have served as the detonator for a fear-driven selloff. Looking ahead, we must be cognizant of potential outsized market reactions to a range of more commonplace occurrences. How will markets react if US payrolls begin to decline and the unemployment rate climbs? If corporate profits peak and head lower? If the Fed pivots prema-turely and loses its credibility in the process?

We believe that current market valuations support the judicious planting of seeds to hold for the next decade, but we’d resist deploying our last dollar of ballast given the heightened uncertainty. The potential for an unintended consequence of central bank policy to emerge somewhere in the financial system is meaningful, in our view, and such an accident likely would prompt markets to exhibit more emotional, nonlinear behaviors—and potentially present generational buying opportunities in what we view as resilient, high-quality companies. We want to be prepared for this possibility.

The Global Value team takes a note from French playwright Molière: “The trees that are slow to grow bear the best fruit.” We are focused on maintaining a level temperament in the face of a particularly uncertain future. We are playing offense selectively, adding to assets we view as undervalued at a measured pace while maintaining defensive optionality in an asset like gold, which—unlike the dollar—is not at a generational high. Moreover, we are avoiding the rear-view mirror; regardless of relative performance trends in recent years, we maintain that diversification is a foundational long-term strategy.

The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Any statistics contained herein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed. The views expressed herein may change at any time subsequent to the date of issue hereof. The information provided is not to be construed as a recommendation to buy, hold or sell or the solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any fund or security.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.