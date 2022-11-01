Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

TaskUs Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc ( TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on November 7, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast in the following ways:

What: TaskUs Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call and webcast

When: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free and Toll Dial-In Numbers: 877-407-2988 / +1 201-389-0923

Live Webcast: https://ir.taskus.com/

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com/. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,300 employees across twenty-six locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.

Investor Contact

Alan Katz
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson / Tanner Kaufman
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

