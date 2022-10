Viant+Technology+Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Viant will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business and financial performance.

Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.viantinc.com

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.viantinc.com.

About Viant

Viant® (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leading advertising software company that enables marketers to plan, execute and measure omnichannel ad campaigns through a cloud-based platform. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform, Adelphic®, powers programmatic advertising across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, gaming and digital out-of-home channels. In 2022, Viant was recognized as a Leader+in+the+DSP+category, earned Great Place to Work® certification and Co-Founders Tim and Chris Vanderhook were named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year. To learn more, please visit viantinc.com.

