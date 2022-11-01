Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, has secured 80% market share of agriculture sprayer transmissions in Argentina since entering the market in 2015. Allison has now also successfully entered this sector in Brazil, which has traditionally relied on hydrostatic and manual transmissions, with a new OEM release. This targeted growth initiative is one of Allison’s strategic priorities to achieve the company’s targeted annual double digit growth of net sales in the Outside North America On-Highway end market. Argentina and Brazil are two of the largest global producers of soybeans, and the agribusiness in Brazil currently represents approximately 27% of gross domestic product.

Following strong performance of the Allison 2500 transmission, Metalfor, a leading Argentine manufacturer of agricultural sprayers, has selected the Allison 3000 Series™ transmission for its new powertrain, which will be incorporated into self-propelled sprayers, spreaders and pneumatic seeders. (Photo: Business Wire)

Numerous market leading Argentine OEMs, including Caiman and Metalfor, have chosen the Allison 2500 and 3000 Series™ transmissions for their agriculture sprayers. In March 2022, Caiman, an Argentine company dedicated to the production and commercialization of sprayers and other agricultural machinery, placed a repeat order specified with additional Allison transmissions based on the exceptional performance of their Allison-equipped vehicles.

“We’ve been so impressed with how well Allison’s product operates in the field,” said Alejandro Flotron, Owner, CEO & President, Caiman. “We’re proud to extend our relationship with Allison to continue manufacturing industry-leading ag sprayers specifically developed for the Argentine region.”

In late 2021, Metalfor, a leading Argentine manufacturer of agriculture sprayers, selected the Allison 3000 Series transmission for its new powertrain, which will be integrated into self-propelled sprayers, spreaders and pneumatic seeders.

“Due to the leading performance the Allison 2500 transmission has delivered in Metalfor’s self-propelled ag sprayers, we knew we could rely on the company’s 3000 Series transmission for the new powertrain prototype we’re developing,” said José Luis Dassie, Director, Metalfor. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Allison as we develop this new multiplatform chassis which will serve several different ag machinery vocations.”

“Allison is proud of the significant growth we’ve experienced in the agriculture sector through partnering with OEMs in South America to lead the transition to automatic transmissions,” said Heidi Schutte, Vice President of EMEA, APAC and South America Sales for Allison Transmission. “Allison transmissions offer an unrivaled value proposition, with exceptional performance through a differentiated ability to maneuver through a wide variety of soil conditions, which is critical to these customers.”

