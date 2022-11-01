Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) (“Ranger” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Justin Whitley to the position of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective October 24, 2022.

Stuart Bodden, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ranger stated, “I am excited that Justin will be joining Ranger. He brings a deep understanding of the oil service business and has an operational partnership mentality that we value here at Ranger. He will be a great addition to the team and provide legal advice on a wide range of commercial, operational and strategic matters.”

Mr. Whitley brings nearly two decades of legal experience in the oil and gas industry. Most recently, Justin was the Deputy General Counsel for Parker Wellbore, where he managed the legal and risk departments and provided a broad range of legal support including negotiating commercial transactions, supporting acquisitions and corporate development, managing litigation, and advising operations in all global locations. Prior to his time at Parker Wellbore, he served as litigation counsel at reputable law firms in Houston, including Winstead PC, representing a diverse group of clients in energy, commercial, and other matters.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.

