PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) ( JRVR) today announced that Peter B. Migliorato was elected to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today. In addition, Ollie Sherman, Kirstin Gould, and Michael Oakes were each re-elected to the Board. With the election of Mr. Migliorato and re-election of Mr. Sherman, Ms. Gould and Mr. Oakes, the Board currently consists of eight directors and has one observer.



“We are very pleased to welcome Peter to our Board,” said J. Adam Abram, James River Non-Executive Chairman. “Peter brings a wide range of valuable expertise to the Board, including in innovation, strategy and information technology, with significant knowledge of the insurance industry. We are pleased to continue to attract independent directors with strong industry experience and diverse skill sets. I would also like to thank Jerry Masters, Janet Cowell and Sundar Srinivasan, each of whom retired from the Board this year, for their long-standing service on the Board and valuable contributions to the Company.”

Mr. Migliorato is a retired partner of Deloitte Consulting (“Deloitte”), where he most recently served as Lead Client Service Partner to insurance clients. Mr. Migliorato joined Deloitte in 2001 and served in various leadership roles that included North American Insurance Consulting practice leader with Deloitte in the property & casualty, life & retirement, and employee benefits sectors. Before joining Deloitte, Mr. Migliorato worked in senior roles at several consulting and data sciences firms from 1985 to 2001. Mr. Migliorato currently serves as an advisory board member to Machine Cover, Inc., an insurance technology company, and previously served on the board of directors of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company and as an advisory board member to Safekeep, Inc. prior to the acquisition of those companies. Mr. Migliorato was appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board.

