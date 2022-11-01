Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 01, 2022!

Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per common share payable on November 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022.

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors and extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

