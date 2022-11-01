NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. ( RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022, before market open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.



Reservoir will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Reservoir’s second fiscal quarter results discussion will be accessible under the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived version of the Company’s webcast will also be available on Reservoir’s website.

Interested parties may also participate in the call using the registration link here. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number as well as a PIN to enter the event. Participants may reregister for the conference call in the event of a lost dial-in number or PIN.

To access the call, please log in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Reservoir Media, Inc.

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 140,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Media Contact

Reservoir

Suzy Arrabito

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

www.reservoir-media.com

Investor Contact

Alpha IR Group

Jackie Marcus or Alec Buchmelter

[email protected]

Source: Reservoir Media, Inc.