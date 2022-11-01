Elgin, IL, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. ( JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2023 operating results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). First quarter fiscal 2023 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration link below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI45f1a454e6c3400ca1dd6277187c9708

Once registered, attendees will receive a dial in number and their own uniquie PIN number.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com .

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, and Southern Style Nuts®brand names.