Getty Realty Corp. Announces Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

4 minutes ago
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, an increase of 4.9% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2023 to holders of record on December 22, 2022.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included 1,024 freestanding properties located in 38 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005909/en/

